John Mayer Drummer Tests Positive for COVID-19, But Tour Will Go On

Mayer is set to perform at New York City's Madison Square Garden tonight, as part of his Sob Rock Tour.

John Mayer‘s touring drummer has tested positive for COVID-19, the singer-songwriter revealed on social media Monday night (Feb. 21).

“This afternoon, our drummer tested positive for COVID-19,” Mayer wrote around 7 p.m. ET.

He then wished him a quick recovery and clarified that Monday night’s concert would go on as planned, though he didn’t say who will be filling in on drums.

“Tonight’s concert @TheGarden will go on as scheduled, with a very special presentation. We all wish him a speedy recovery and look forward to seeing you all at the show.”

Mayer is set to perform at New York City’s Madison Square Garden tonight, the second of two evenings at the venue, as part of his Sob Rock Tour, which runs through May. “It all feels deeper and more exciting than ever,” he tweeted of night one at Madison Square Garden.

The trek is in support of 2021’s Sob Rock, his eighth studio album. See a full list of tour dates at johnmayer.com.

