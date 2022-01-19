John Mayer Designs Sweatshirt to Honor Bob Saget & Benefit Scleroderma Research Foundation

John Mayer continues to mourn his dear friend Bob Saget, and is channeling his sadness into a cause for the greater good. On Tuesday (Jan. 18), the “Daughters” singer shared on Instagram that he has collaborated with visual artist J. Dean and illustrator Maggie Enterrios on a sweatshirt to both honor Saget’s memory and contribute to a foundation the late actor worked closely with while he was still alive.

“Bob Saget worked tirelessly to raise awareness and money for the Scleroderma Research Foundation, a cause that was so close to his heart. That’s why I asked @deansnuts and @littlepatterns to help design this hoodie to keep both his memory and the enduring fight for a cure alive. It’s available now,” Mayer explained.

Saget’s older sister, Gay, died in 1994 at age 47 due to scleroderma. According to the Mayo Clinic, scleroderma is a group of rare diseases that causes hardening and tightening of skin and connective tissues, as well as internal organs and blood vessels; there is currently no cure. Following his sister’s death, Saget has helped raised $26 million for the Scleroderma Research Foundation. The Full House actor spoke with CBS in December about his work with the foundation and explained why it felt important for him to devote so much time and energy to the cause.

“For me, it’s an homage to her, and somehow telling her that her life had a real purpose,” the comedian shared. “I have a lot to live up to. I feel like, to really do her justice, is to really make huge strides in the next decade or two and to really help these sweet, innocent victims with this disease.”

All proceeds from Mayer’s collaborative sweatshirt design will go to the Scleroderma Research Foundation; it retails for $54.99. The sweatshirt is available in sizes small to 3XL and can be purchased here.

See Mayer’s Instagram post about the collaboration below.