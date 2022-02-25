John Mayer Tests Positive for COVID-19 Again: ‘This One’s Got the Better of Me’

John Mayer performs during his Sob Rock Tour 2022 at Madison Square Garden on Feb. 20, 2022, in New York City.

COVID-19 has derailed John Mayer‘s Sob Rock tour once again. The musician announced late on Thursday (Feb. 24) that additional members of his band have contracted coronavirus, including himself — for a second time.

“More members of the band tested positive for Covid today, and I was one of them,” the “Wild Blue” singer shared in an Instagram post, explaining that the next four shows will be rescheduled once again. “This is a bummer for everyone in the band and crew, to say nothing of the question hanging over everyone’s head – mine included – as to how I tested positive on PCR twice in two months.”

He added that while his first bout with COVID was “extremely mild,” he hasn’t been quite as fortunate this time. “This one’s got the better of me,” he shared.

Mayer concluded his message with a promise to give it his all when he’s on the stage again. “We’ll give you everything we’ve got at these upcoming shows, just as soon as we rest up and regroup,” he wrote. “With love and appreciation… me.”

The rescheduled shows — which had been set for Pittsburgh; Belmont Park, N.Y.; and Boston for Feb. 27 through March 5 — have been postponed until May.

Just days earlier, on Feb. 21, the singer-songwriter announced hours ahead of his Madison Square Garden show that his touring drummer had tested positive, but that the show would go on. Though Mayer didn’t share at the time who would be sitting behind the drums, Questlove made a surprise appearance behind the kit for part of the show. Mayer wrote on Instagram after the concert: “My boundless appreciation goes out to the legendary @questlove, who stepped in on an hour’s notice to help end the show on such a powerful and definitive note.”

Mayer himself first tested positive for COVID-19 in January. The diagnosis forced him to miss his scheduled appearance with Dead & Company at the Playing in the Sand Festival.

