John Mayer Remembers Friend Bob Saget: ‘I Hope I Get to See You in My Dreams’

The entertainment industry continues to mourn the death of comedian and Full House star Bob Saget, who died Sunday, Jan. 9, at 65. John Mayer shared a tribute about the sudden death of his friend to Instagram on Monday (Jan. 10).

“I love you, Bob. I will never forget you. I will visit you often in my memories, and I hope I get to see you in my dreams. I will tell my kids about you. I’m taking you with me forever. I love you, Bob,” the singer captioned a single white square, with Saget’s username tagged.

According to authorities, Saget was found unresponsive in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, and was later pronounced dead on scene. A cause of death has yet to be determined.

“We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today. He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter,” the Saget family said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world.”

Mayer and Saget have a well-documented friendship, with the comedian heaping plenty of praise on the singer-songwriter.. The pair initially connected after Saget invited the “Daughters” singer to do a stand-up comedy set at a scleroderma benefit, the autoimmune disease that claimed the life of Saget’s sister Gay in 1994. The singer and actor stayed in touch, with Mayer attending Saget’s wedding to Kelly Rizzo in 2018, and Saget calling Mayer “one of the best guitarists alive” on his Bob Saget’s Here For You podcast in 2020.

“He’s such a good person and such a loving person,” the actor said before bringing Mayer on the show. “He’s been there for me when I needed a good friend. He’s done things that not many people can do.”

Later in the podcast, Saget praised Mayer’s musical abilities and recalled being in the studio with him during a recording session. “There’s so much range in what you do,” he said. “I became a lover of your music and I was lucky enough to be in the studio with you when you were working on [your album] Paradise Valley. And we went for sushi afterward and you were literally finishing what became one of my favorite songs of yours, which is ‘Badge and Gun.’ That is a song [about] marching through life. And that struck me as your journey.”

See Mayer’s tribute to Saget below.