John Mayer Honors Bob Saget One Year After His Death: ‘I Loved That Guy & I Always Will’

It’s been one year since comedian and Full House star Bob Saget died at age 65, and John Mayer took to Instagram on Monday (Jan. 9) to honor his late friend.

“One year ago today, we lost Bob Saget. I loved that guy. I love saying ‘I loved that guy,'” the “New Light” singer captioned a sweet photo of Saget, smiling at the camera as the duo seemingly are about to board a plane. “Soon after he left us, I couldn’t finish those three words without falling apart, but now I say it with all the simplicity and complexity that love itself entails.”

Mayer continued, “I knew he was otherworldly while he was here. Every moment we spent together was the stuff of Old Hollywood Magic, of dinners and drinks and stories and laughs and memories you knew were cutting deep grooves into your soul as the lathe was turning. Grief is a journey, and it’s a profound trip that someone you lose takes as well; they leave the space around you and slowly climb a staircase to find a space within you. I miss him all the time, but those memories? They’re solid objects. And today we’ll take them out and hold them and trade them and remember how much Bob Saget meant to us.”

The star concluded by noting, “I loved that guy, and I always will.”

Saget’s wife, Kelly Rizzo, took to the comments section to write in response, “Man, did he love you. And he always will. I mean look at his face… that sheer happiness is the look of ‘yay I get to fly home with John!’ – so happy you captured that.”

Following his death, the late Full House star’s relatives confirmed that authorities have determined the cause of death to be head trauma. The message added that drugs and alcohol were not involved. “They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep,” the family stated of the investigation into Saget’s death. The comedian was found dead in his Orlando hotel room on Jan. 9, 2022.

