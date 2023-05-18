×

John Mayer Remembers Bob Saget in Birthday Tribute Post: ‘Thank God for Our Memories’

The late comedian, who died in 2022, would have turned 67 on May 17.

Bob Saget, John Mayer
Bob Saget and John Mayer on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" in 2017. Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

John Mayer took a moment on Wednesday (May 17) to remember a close friend of his. The “Daughters” singer penned a sweet message remembering late comedian Bob Saget on what would have been his 67th birthday. The late Full House star died in 2022 while on his stand-up comedy tour.

“I guess what I’m saying is… thank God for our ability to remember those who have left us. It’s one of the rare divine traits of being human; we can reflect and revisit and keep the flame of someone’s impact on our lives burning bright,” Mayer captioned a black-and-white photo of himself and Saget smiling alongside each other to his Twitter. “Thank God we don’t ever have to let go. Thank God for our memories. Happy Birthday Bob, I love you.”

Mayer also reflected on his relationship with the Fuller House star on the one year anniversary of the comedian’s death on Jan. 9, and remarked that Saget was an “otherworldy” person while he was alive.

“Every moment we spent together was the stuff of Old Hollywood Magic, of dinners and drinks and stories and laughs and memories you knew were cutting deep grooves into your soul as the lathe was turning. Grief is a journey, and it’s a profound trip that someone you lose takes as well; they leave the space around you and slowly climb a staircase to find a space within you,” he wrote via Instagram. “I miss him all the time, but those memories? They’re solid objects. And today we’ll take them out and hold them and trade them and remember how much Bob Saget meant to us.”

See Mayer’s post honoring Saget below.

