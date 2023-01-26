John Mayer Is Hitting the Road Solo for an Acoustic Tour: Here Are the Dates

John Mayer is headed on the road — this time, with a twist. On Thursday (Jan. 26), the singer-songwriter announced an 19-date solo arena tour across North America in 2023 that will consist of him leaning heavily on his acoustic guitar for the series of performances.

The trek will see the “Daughters” singer travel across cities in the United States and Canada. The tour begins on March 11 at Newark’s Prudential Center, and will make stops in Boston, New York, Toronto, Atlanta, Chicago and more before concluding on April 14 in Los Angeles at the Kia Forum. Lizzy McAlpine and Alec Benjamin will support Mayer on the tour, alongside one more special guest who has yet to be announced.

Mayer spoke about what the tour means to him in an Instagram post that featured the trek’s official poster — a picture of him sitting on stool while holding an acoustic guitar.

“I began my career on stage with only a guitar and a microphone. A lot has changed since then, but I knew one day I’d feel it in my heart to do an entire run of shows on my own again, just like those early days,” he shared. “It took a couple of decades, but I feel it now. I’ll be playing old songs. Newer songs. Songs you haven’t heard yet that I’ll be road testing – all on acoustic, electric, and piano.”

As for the finer details, such as when fans can buy tickets, Mayer added: “Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, Feb. 3. at 9 a.m. local time. Presales start Wednesday, Feb. 1, at 9 a.m. local time and run through Thursday, Feb. 2, at 10 p.m. Sign up to access presale tickets now at johnmayer.com.” Tickets will be sold via seated.

See Mayer’s post and the concert dates for the tour, below.

Here are the tour dates: