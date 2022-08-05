John Lennon’s Scathing 1971 Letter to Paul McCartney Is Up for Auction

A letter capturing the tension between John Lennon and Paul McCartney following the breakup of The Beatles is up for auction.

The 1971 typewritten letter with additional hand-written remarks was penned by Lennon in response to an interview McCartney did with Melody Maker, where the latter shared his thoughts on John and Yoko, the dissolution of the Beatles’ business partnership and more.

Lennon addresses the letter with a sarcastic, “Dear Paul, Linda et al the wee McCartney’s,” before delving into his furious response. “We give you money for your bits of Apple,” he wrote of their business relationship. “We give you more money in the form of royalties, which legally belong to Apple. (I know we’re Apple, but on the other hand, we’re not.)”

The late artist also defends his beloved hit “Imagine,” writing, “So you think ‘Imagine’ ain’t political, it’s ‘working class here’ with sugar on it for conservatives like yourself!! You obviously didn’t dig the words. Imagine!”

The letter also includes digs at McCartney’s expense in addition to defense of Lennon’s relationship with Yoko Ono. “Wanna put your photo on the label like uncool John and Yoko, do ya? (Ain’t ya got no shame). If we’re not cool, WHAT DOES THAT MAKE YOU,” he wrote, adding later about his love for Yoko, “I thought you’d have understood BY NOW, that I’m JOHNANDYOKO.”

“No hard feelings to you either. I know we basically want the same, and as I said on the phone and in this letter, whenever you want to meet, all you have to do is call,” the letter concludes.

Gotta Have Rock and Roll, the auction house offering the letter, is accepting bids through August 19. The highest bid is currently set at $22,000.