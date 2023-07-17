×
John Legend Shares Adorable Selfie With ‘The Boys’

The Grammy-winning singer smiled alongside his sons, five-year-old Miles Theodore and one-month-old Wren Alexander.

John Legend attends the Ralph Lauren SS23 Runway Show at The Huntington Library, Art Collections, and Botanical Gardens on Oct. 13, 2022, in San Marino, Calif. Amy Sussman/GI

Saturdays are for the boys! John Legend took to Instagram on Saturday (July 15) to share a series of adorable snaps with his two sons, five-year-old Miles Theodore and one-month-old Wren Alexander.

John Legend

In the first photo, Legend is smiling into the camera with his arm wrapped around Miles, who is seen holding his newborn brother. In the other snaps, Miles is seen checking out his hair and baby Wren gives a heart-melting smirk to the camera. Check out the photos here.

In June, Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen announced they welcomed their fourth child, a baby boy, via surrogate. With the process of IVF — which the couple also employed when becoming pregnant with Miles and his older sister Luna — Teigen became pregnant with baby girl Esti, whom the couple welcomed in January.

Teigen revealed in an Instagram post that around the time she became pregnant, the couple met their surrogate, a woman named Alexandra who has since become a close friend. “Just minutes before midnight on June 19th, I got to witness the most beautiful woman, my friend, our surrogate, give birth amidst a bit of chaos, but with strength and pure joy and love,” Teigen wrote, thanking Alexandra for the “incredible gift.”

