John Legend Is a Proud Dad in Adorable Father-Daughter Photo With Baby Esti

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are soaking up their baby bliss. On Tuesday, the Cravings founder shared a close-up photo of Esti’s cute face via Instagram and gushed at how sweet the baby looked while sleeping. Legend followed suit with more baby photos on Wednesday (Jan. 25), sharing a beyond adorable snap of him and Esti together.

In the snap, the “All of Me” singer is smiling ear to ear in a cozy white turtleneck sweater while holding Esti, who is awake and wearing a precious pink sweater. “Our new love,” the 12-time Grammy winner captioned the photo, ending with red heart emoji. Teigen, equally enamored with their baby girl, commented “eeeee I love her.”

Legend and Teigen welcomed Esti on Jan. 13, a rep confirmed to Billboard. Legend shared the news during a private concert, during which he told attendees, “What a blessed day.” He also told guests that he had spent a significant amount of time at the hospital, resulting in him not getting much sleep before the event, but also noted he felt “energized” after the baby’s birth.

Esti arrives after the couple lost baby Jack while the cookbook author was 20 weeks pregnant. The two are also parents to 5-year-old Luna and 4-year-old Miles.

See Legend’s heartwarming photo with Esti below.