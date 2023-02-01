John Legend Reveals Sweet Family Meaning Behind Baby Esti’s Name

John Legend opened up Wednesday (Feb. 1) about how he and Chrissy Teigen came up with their new daughter Esti’s name.

The R&B star told E! News that the newborn’s unique moniker was intially the brainchild of wife Chrissy Teigen, but it also has surprising roots in his family tree. “It turns out, my great-grandmother was named Esther,” he said. “It wasn’t intentionally after someone, but once Chrissy told me that idea, I was like, ‘Oh, my great-grandmother’s name was Esther.’

“We wanted to already name her middle name Maxine after my grandmother, whose middle name was Maxine,” Legend continued. “So, it’s a lot of my family in the name.”

Baby Esti joined older siblings Luna and Miles in January to make the singer and model’s brood a family of five, following the devastating loss of their third baby Jack last year when Teigen was 20 weeks pregnant.

Following her birth, both proud parents took to social media to share photos of Esti. “Our new love,” Legend captioned his snap of the baby, while Teigen wrote, “Look at u out here lookin’ like a baby” alongside hers.

This weekend, Legend is scheduled to take the stage at the 2023 MusiCares Persons of the Year tribute concert in Los Angeles, where Motown Records founder Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson will both be honored two days before the 65th annual Grammy Awards.

Having recently wrapped season 22 of The Voice — where Team Legend’s Omar Jose Cardona ultimately came in fourth place behind eventual winner Bryce Leatherwood — the Grammy winner will sit out season 23 to make room for the return of fellow coach Kelly Clarkson and newbies Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper.