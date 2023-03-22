John Legend Thinks This Pop Star Could Play Chrissy Teigen in a Future Biopic

Though a John Legend biopic is a few decades away from happening, the “All of Me” singer has an idea about who would be cast in the major roles. Legend appeared on Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast on Wednesday (March 22), and revealed who he thinks could be tasked with filling his and wife Chrissy Teigen’s shoes when it’s time to film the story of his life.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Chrissy Teigen John Legend See latest videos, charts and news

The 44-year-old hilariously shared that if anyone were to play him, it would most likely be a baby. “Everyone puts their light-skinned babies up and they all think, ‘My baby looks like John Legend,’ because I have cheeks and dimples and a lot of babies look like me,” he explained to Cooper. “Basically, my biopic will happen 30 years from now, and one of the Internet babies will play me.” (The podcast host suggested that Regé-Jean Page of Netflix’s Bridgerton could play the 12-time Grammy winner.)

As for who would portray Teigen, Legend has a former Disney Channel star in mind. “Maybe Olivia Rodrigo or something?” he mused.

While the 20-year-old has primarily embraced her music career in recent years, she initially got her start with acting, and appeared in Disney Channel’s Bizaardvark and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. Like Teigen, the “Brutal” singer has Asian ancestry from one parent (Rodrigo is half Filipino, while Teigen is half Thai).

Legend’s also pondered having himself and Teigen in a future biopic, since they have some acting skills. “I don’t know how this works, because we kind of have acted,” he noted. “Do we play ourselves? 50 [Cent] played himself [in Get Rich or Die Tryin’].”

Watch Legend talk about his future biopic casting on Call Her Daddy below at the 18:41 mark.