John Legend’s Son Miles Pulls Off the Ultimate ‘Zoom-Bomb’ in Adorable Video

Four-year-old Miles is a big fan of his dad’s music.

John Legend took to Instagram on Wednesday (Aug. 17) to share the sweetest video singing along to his new Saweetie collab, “All She Wanna Do,” over Zoom. The singer’s special guest, his son, is seen swaying back and forth on his dad’s shoulders.

“Miles loves #AllSheWannaDo. Miles loves Daddy’s shoulders. Miles loves to Zoom-bomb,” Legend captioned the clip.

“All She Wanna Do” is set to appear on the 12-time Grammy winner’s upcoming eighth studio album, Legend, which is scheduled to drop on Sept. 9 via Republic Records, and will feature additional collaborations with Rick Ross, Muni Long, Jazmine Sullivan, Jada Kingdom, Rapsody, Ledisi, Jhene Aiko, Ty Dolla $ign and more.

“It’s about a woman that you see out in a club who is just living her best life, embracing the party life and you want to be a part of it! You wan to touch this energy that she has,” he said of “All She Wanna Do,” the album’s third single following “Honey” and “Dope.”

“Until this point, I’ve never used an aspect of my name as the title of an album,” Legend said in a statement about embracing his iconic name for the first time in an album title. “I had to earn that, to live up to it by delivering in the performance and the music. And this is me saying I’m proud of who I am, I’m confident in the work I’ve done, and I’m just going to declare it.”