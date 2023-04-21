John Legend and Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Join Global Citizen NOW Lineup

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Global Citizen Ambassador John Legend have been added to the long list of world leaders and activists who will gather in New York next week for the Global Citizen Now summit.

Explore Explore John Legend See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

According to a release, the gathering will bring together “government leaders, private sector executives, grassroots activists, cultural innovators, philanthropic experts, and leading journalists across two dynamic days to make progress on the systemic challenges our world is facing.”

Actresses Katie Holmes and Busy Philipps will also be on hand, along with CBS Mornings co-host Gayle King, who join a long list of expected attendees including: Dubai Cares CEO/Vice-Chairman H.E. Dr. Tariq Al Gurg, New York Times best-selling author Tiffany “The Budgetnista” Aliche, artist Alok Vaid-Menon, model and activist Maria Borges, Nightline co-anchor Juju Chang, restaurateur/author/philanthropist Pinky Cole, Girl Effect country lead – Etheopia Liya Haile, Bloomberg Markets: The Close co-host Caroline Hyde, actress Nomzamo Mbatha, Canadian ambassador for women, peace, and security Jacqueline O’Neill, Morning Joe co-host Joe Scarborough, Dot Dot Dot founder Laurie Segall, special envoy for the human rights of LGBTI persons, U.S. government Jessica Stern and WEConnect International CEO/co-founder Elizabeth Vazquez.

“Building a future that is fair, equal, and peaceful, with clean air and clean water for everyone, is at the heart of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and reflects the vision of the Global Citizen NOW summit,” said Trudeau in a statement about the summit that will have attendees talking about next steps for immediate action on climate change, the global food crisis, gender inequality, protecting activists and more.

“In New York City, I look forward to advancing our shared progress and advocating for strong global commitments to support gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls everywhere,” he added.

Others slated to participate include: Hugh Jackman, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Bridget Moynahan and Tamron Hall.

Global Citizen NOW will take place on April 27-28 at the Glasshouse in New York City; it can be livestreamed globally on Reuters on Thursday, April 27 at 3 p.m. ET.