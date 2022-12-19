Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Baby Bump in Adorable Family Christmas Photo With John Legend

The Teigen-Legend clan is officially ready for the holidays. On Sunday (Dec. 18), Chrissy Teigen shared an adorable Christmas photo of her family of four — soon to be five — on Instagram, featuring John Legend and their kids Luna and Miles.

In the photo, Legend, dressed as a Christmas tree, sits with six-year-old Luna in his lap. Four-year-old Miles sits at his dad’s feet, holding a Christmas cookie, meanwhile Teigen, decked out in full glam hair and makeup, red leggings, and a baby bump-revealing button-up holiday sweater, stands to their side.

The Cravings founder, who revealed in August that she was expecting Baby No. 3, also shared a photo of her two kids smiling with skates on, posing side by side on an ice rink. No words were needed to caption the festive photos, as Teigen simply left a trail of heart and Christmas tree emojis.

Based on a previous post, the photos were taken at a Christmas party hosted by Teigen in partnership with food brands POM Wonderful, Wonderful Seedless Lemons and Wonderful Pistachios. “Grandma’s night out!!” she wrote on Instagram. “But in bed by 10pm lol. So much good food and ugly sweaters last night.”

The party comes a few days after the famous family visited Santa and Mrs. Claus, a night captured in photos also posted to the model’s Instagram. With Teigen dressed in a Grinch-green pantsuit and Legend in a bright red ensemble, the two had stopped by the “North Pole” to promote Teigen’s Cravings baking mixes at Westfield Century City shopping center in Los Angeles.

The holiday fun doesn’t stop there, though; about a week ago, Teigen shared snaps of her and the kids making festive chocolate bark for Luna and Miles’ teachers. And a couple days before that, she and the “All of Me” singer stepped out to see a performance of The Nutcracker — before stepping right back in after Legend apparently threw up in the car on their way to the show.

See Teigen and Legend’s Christmas photo below.