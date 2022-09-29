John Legend Says Chrissy Teigen ‘Wants More’ Kids After Next Baby: ‘I’m Cool With It’

John Legend revealed his plans with Chrissy Teigen to expand their family in a new interview on Thursday (Sept. 29).

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the EGOT winner said, “Chrissy, I think, wants more. I’m one of four, so I’m cool with it. I was like, you know, once you get into that zone it’s a lot of folks — especially when you’re traveling, [it] gets difficult.”

Yet even with the logistical complications that can come with a large brood, Legend sees the benefit of someday adding a fourth child to the mix. “They have each other, you know, Luna and Miles will be older siblings now and there’s enough of a gap to where we don’t have to micromanage their every moment.”

For her part, a pregnant Teigen also dished to the outlet about starring in the music video for her husband’s latest single “Wonder Woman.”

“At this point, you’re like, a video girl never forgets,” she joked. “Everything’s so sensual and romantic, but what you don’t see is, like, Luna’s on the other side of the bathtub.”

Earlier this week, the Legend singer also reflected on how his wife’s devastating pregnancy loss back in 2020 affected his approach to her current pregnancy. “Whenever you lose a pregnancy, it is always cautious optimism when you are pregnant again,” he said in an appearance on Good Morning Britain. “You never know what could happen, and you have experienced that tragedy of losing one … so your optimism is a little bit tempered by that.”