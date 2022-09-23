John Legend Says He’s ‘Cautiously Optimistic’ About Chrissy Teigen’s Pregnancy

John Legend shared that he’s “cautiously optimistic” about the new baby he’s expecting with wife Chrissy Teigen in an interview with Good Morning Britain on Friday (Sept. 23).

The “Ordinary People” singer described the loss of his last pregnancy as a sobering experience.

“Whenever you lose a pregnancy, it is always cautious optimism when you are pregnant again,” said Legend. “You never know what could happen, and you have experienced that tragedy of losing one … so your optimism is a little bit tempered by that.”

The couple announced the loss of their third child, Jack, at just 20 weeks old on Instagram in September 2020. In the post, Teigen told followers she had to be hospitalized after a month of excessive bleeding. Two years later, Teigen specified that she had to undergo a life-saving abortion when carrying Jack, after realizing he would not survive.

Teigen announced in August that she was expecting another child on Instagram, debuting her new baby bump.

“1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way,” Teigen wrote in her caption. “Every appointment I’ve said to myself, ‘ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce’ but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still.”

Despite Teigen’s nerves, hope is on the horizon. According to Legend, “Everything’s been great so far.”

Legend released his eighth studio album Legend on Sept. 9 through Republic Records, sharing that “vulnerability of pain, praise, and healing” informed much of the record.