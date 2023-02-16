John Legend & Chrissy Teigen Reveal First Photo as Family of 5

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen just celebrated their first Valentine’s Day as a family of five. Almost exactly a month after the couple welcomed their third child, a baby girl named Esti, the “All of Me” singer shared an adorable family portrait on Instagram Wednesday (Feb. 15) in honor of the day of love.

In the photo, Legend wears a bright red sweater to match his oldest daughter, 6-year-old Luna, and 4-year-old son Miles, posing for the camera in front. Luna wears a festive headband with heart-shaped baubles, meanwhile Teigen stuns in a pink dress embellished with roses on the neckline.

And, in her arms, lies 1-month-old baby Esti, looking just a little sleepy in her heart-patterned blouse. “I had the best Valentine’s dates last night,” Legend captioned the post, adding a heart emoji for each member of his family.

The cookbook author also shared the photo in a carousel. “Excuse the spit up!!” she captioned her post, which features more images of her family. “we are doing the best we can over here lol.”

Little Esti was born exactly one month and one day before V-Day, on Jan. 13 — an occasion Legend first announced while performing at a private concert. Teigen later shared a photo of their new addition on Instagram, confirming the news and revealing their baby girl’s name.

“She’s here! Esti Maxine Stephens – the house is bustling and our family could not be happier,” the model wrote at the time. “Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c section!? We are in bliss.”

Earlier this month, the Voice coach gave an update about how his first two kids are adjusting to being older siblings on The Jennifer Hudson Show. “We were worried ’cause they seemed a little jealous when Chrissy was pregnant, and I was worried that they wouldn’t be excited to welcome her home,” he said Feb. 9. “But they’ve exceeded our expectations of how loving and excited they are. They’re truly thrilled to be older siblings now.”

See John Legend’s and Chrissy Teigen’s adorable portrait as a family of five below: