John Legend & Chrissy Teigen Have a Date Night at Drake’s LA Concert: ‘Young Love!!’

Drake‘s concerts have hosted several celebrities so far, and John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are the latest A-listers to attend. On Monday night, the “All of Me” singer and his Cravings founder wife had a special date night at Drizzy’s Los Angeles show at Crypto.com Arena.

Teigen took to Instagram to share photos from their special night out, in which she posed alongside her EGOT-winning husband in a black leather column gown with a sheer, lace bust. Legend kept his look more casual, wearing a white T-shirt and ripped blue jeans, white sneakers and a decorated varsity jacket. “Young love !!” she captioned the post, which also featured a video from the show and her posing backstage with a flying prop.

She followed up the post with a video of her posing for solo pictures, and wrote, “Drake! I met the flying spermatozoa backstage! much smaller than I imagined but still very impactful.”

Teigen and Legend are far from the first celebrity guests who have attended the It’s All a Blur Tour. Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner had a date night of their own and packed on the PDA during the Aug. 13 concert of the tour, which caused them to make the rounds on social media. And Drake used Bunny’s attendance to make an announcement.

“I wanna tell y’all something, because y’all are L.A. and we love you,” Drake told the crowd during a brief break between songs. “It’s been like six years since me and Benito did a song, so we got a song coming for y’all on my album and it’s real.”

See photos from Teigen and Legend’s night out below.