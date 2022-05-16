John Legend Lambasts Fox News’ Tucker Carlson For Poisoning ‘The Minds of Millions’

John Legend struck out at Fox News commenter Tucker Carlson in a series of pointed tweets on Sunday (May 15) in which he took the conservative network’s star talker to task for what he said was Carlson’s poisoning of his viewers’ minds. The tweets appeared to be a reaction a racially motivated mass shooting in Buffalo, New York on Saturday in which the alleged perpetrator referred to a discredited racist theory, the “great replacement,” that has been a common theme on Carlson’s show.

Explore Explore John Legend See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“Tucker and similar proponents of this evil ideology continue to poison the minds of millions,” tweeted Legend. “They have contributed to multiple terrorist massacres and will continue to do so. This is sickening and dangerous. This should not be on a major cable network.” The tweet included a link to a supercut of Carlson’s frequent, enthusiastic promotion of the “replacement” conspiracy theory, which the suspect in the Buffalo shooting allegedly referred to a number of times in a voluminous manifesto he left behind.

Proponents of the theory claim that the U.S. is being overtaken by non-white people who are being brought in to “replace” white voters to achieve political goals. The theory is commonly claimed by white supremacist and anti-immigration groups who believe it is a plot to wipe out the white race. Proponents often blame Jewish people for non-white immigration to the U.S.; at the 2017 white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, some attendees chanted, “Jews will not replace us.”

The 18-year-old white male who allegedly opened fire in a Buffalo grocery store on Saturday, killing 10 people and wounding three others — the majority of whom were Black — allegedly said in his 180-page manifesto that a decrease in white birth rates is the equivalent of genocide and that the shoppers in the store came from a culture that sought to “ethnically replace my own people.” The theory has also been tied to a 2018 mass shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue that killed 11 worshipers in which the the gunman blamed Jews for allowing immigrant “invaders” into the country and a 2019 mass shooting in Texas at a Walmart that killed 23 over what the white shooter deemed the “Hispanic invasion” of the state while specifically targeting Hispanic shoppers.

Legend laid bare what the followers of the theory believe and wondered when the media figures promoting the divisive, deadly concept will be held to account in a second tweet. “Followers of this ideology have been massacring Jews, Blacks, Asians, Latinos. When will we ostracize and deplatform these terrorist sympathizers on our TV and social networks?” he asked.

A spokesperson for Fox News had no comment on Legend’s tweets, but sent links to several quotes from Carlson’s show in which he denounced “political violence,” including one from January of this year in which he said, “we’ve consistently denounced political violence of any kind, no matter who commits it.”

“In no other context would a terrorist sympathizing news anchor be allowed to continue to spew this nonsense as the body count continues to mount. Why do white supremacist terrorist sympathizers get a pass?” Legend wondered.

Justin Bieber stopped his show in Buffalo on Saturday night to address the tragedy at the supermarket, posting clips from his gig at the city’s Keybank Center on Instagram that showed him speaking to his tour crew, as well as the audience, about what he said was a “racist act of terror.”

“You guys probably heard what happened,” he said in a pre-show huddle with his crew. “Pretty horrible stuff. But I’m looking forward to tonight, looking forward to getting on stage and doing what we do best and having a good time and bringing joy to the city. It’s much needed.”

Onstage, Bieber addressed the crowd and led them in a moment of silence in honor of the victims: “As you know, there’s been tragedy in the city, but what we’re gonna do tonight, is we’re gonna honor those people, and I would love if we could just take a moment of silence. That would mean a lot to me.” (In a caption for the Instagram post, he wrote, “To the people who couldn’t stay silent to honor the lives that were so tragically lost, I urge you to ask yourself why.”)

See Legend’s tweets below.

Followers of this ideology have been massacring Jews, Blacks, Asians, Latinos. When will we ostracize and deplatform these terrorist sympathizers on our TV and social networks? — John Legend (@johnlegend) May 16, 2022