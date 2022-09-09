John Legend’s All-Star Album ‘Legend’ Has Arrived: Stream It Now

John Legend brings out all the legends on his eighth and latest album — the double-disc Legend.

Executive produced by the EGOT winner along with OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder, Legend features collaborations with Rick Ross, Muni Long, Jazmine Sullivan, Jada Kingdom, Rapsody, Ledisi, Jhene Aiko, Ty Dolla $ign and others.

Ahead of its release, via Republic Records, the soul man described the recording as being “suffused with an unapologetic spirit of sensuality and joy, informed by the full vulnerability of pain, praise and healing.”

Until this point, he continued, “I’ve never used an aspect of my name as the title of an album.”

“I had to earn that, to live up to it by delivering in the performance and the music. And this is me saying I’m proud of who I am, I’m confident in the work I’ve done, and I’m just going to declare it.”

Spanning 24 songs – one for every hour of the day — Legend carries the previously-released singles, “Honey” with Long, “Dope” with rapper JID and “All She Wanna Do” with Saweetie.

It’s the followup to 2020’s Bigger Love, which hit No. 19 on the Billboard 200 chart.

The U.S. artist is every bit the legend, having become the youngest — and first black male — of the EGOT winners in 2018, when he scooped an Emmy for his work on NBC’s Jesus Christ Superstar Live.

He’ll support the new LP with the second leg of his Las Vegas residency, Love in Las Vegas, at The Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood, with a run of shows from Oct. 14-29.

Stream Legend below.