John Green Found Out His Taylor Swift Album Era & He Doesn’t Agree

Amid Taylor Swift‘s The Eras tour trek, Swifties have been revealing which of the superstar’s album “eras” their lives are reflecting at the moment. Author John Green joined in on the fun this week, when he used a TikTok filter to determine his life’s musical inspiration.

“So one thing about me is that I know what Taylor Swift era I’m in. It’s something I spent a lot of time thinking about but let’s see if this is correct,” the Fault in Our Stars author says, as the filter ultimately lands on Swift’s 2020 album Folklore.

Green disagreed, noting that he currently relates to Swift’s vengeful, sexy Reputation album. “Right now, I’m in my Reputation era, but when I grow up a little bit, I’d like to get to my Folklore era. That is where I hope I’m headed, but it’s not where I am at now,” he concluded.

Swift’s The Eras tour is taking over Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., for three consecutive nights this weekend, before she takes the week off and heads over to Houston, Texas for three more nights next weekend.

See Green’s album eras discussion below.