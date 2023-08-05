John Gosling, Former Kinks Keyboardist, Dies at 75

John Gosling, who played keyboards for The Kinks during the 1970s, has died. He was 75.

The Kinks announced the sad news through its social media accounts on Friday (Aug. 4). A cause of death was not provided.

“We are deeply saddened by the news of the passing of John Gosling. We are sending our condolences to John’s wife and family,” the band wrote in a statement.

Gosling joined the Kinks in 1970 and played on 10 of the rock band’s albums, as well as the demo of the group’s classic song Lola.”

“Condolences to his wife Theresa and family. Rest in Peace dearest John,” Kinks singer Ray Davies wrote.

Guitarist Dave Davies added, “I’m dismayed deeply upset by John Gosling’s passing. He has been a friend and important contributor to the Kinks music during his time with us. Deepest sympathies to his wife and family. I will hold deep affection and love for him in my heart always. Great musician and a great man.”

Drummer Mick Avory also remembered Gosling. “Today we lost a dear friend and colleague, he was a great musician and had a fantastic sense of humour… which made him popular member of the band, he leaves us with some happy memories. God Bless him.”

Gosling left the Kinks in 1978 and was briefly replaced by Gordon Edwards upon his departure. A year later, Ian Gibbons took over on keyboards.

In 1994, Gosling became a founding member of Kast Off Kinks, which included former Kinks members Avory, Jim Rodford and John Dalton. He performed with the act until retiring in 2008.

Read the Kinks’ announcement of Gosling’s passing below.