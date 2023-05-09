John Farnham Makes ‘Full Recovery’ From Chest Infection That Required Hospitalization

John Farnham has bounced back from the respiratory infection that led to him being hospitalized.

“We’re pleased to say that John made a full recovery from a recent chest infection in late March which required hospitalization,” reads a statement from his family.

The singer is “is now comfortable and continues to receive on going treatment and rehabilitation care.”

Farnham’s illness follows a cancer diagnosis last August, after which he underwent a marathon surgery to have a growth removed from his mouth.

Farnham’s family has paid tribute to medical staff and fans for their support, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reports.

“The family would like to re-iterate their appreciation and deepest respect for all the medical staff that have attended to John over the past 8 months and the many thousands of kind messages that been received from across Australia and the world,” the family’s statement continues.

The 73-year-old artist is one of Australia’s most successful — and most recognizable — recording artists, with hits across five decades.

The greatest of them all is “You’re the Voice,” which led the Australian chart (then the Kent Music Report) and peaked at No. 6 on the Official U.K. Chart. “You’re The Voice” and Men At Work’s “Down Under” are regarded in these parts as the “unofficial” national anthems.

The hit appeared on 1986’s Whispering Jack, the first record to sell over a million copies in Australia, and recognized as the highest-selling Australian album in ARIA history, with more than 1.6 million copies shifted.

Farnham has been saluted with awards and honors on many occasions, including the 1987 Australian of the Year, he was made Officer of the Order of Australia in 1996, he’s collected 21 ARIA Awards — the most by a solo artist — and inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame in 2003.

His life, career and storied comebacks will be the subject of a feature-length documentary, John Farnham: Finding The Voice, set for release May 18 through Sony Pictures, with a companion soundtrack arriving the following day, May 19, through Wheatley Records / Sony Music Australia.

