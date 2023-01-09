×
Joey Fatone Rocks Out to ‘Bye Bye Bye’ at Miami Drag Bar: Watch

The boy band veteran was joined by a pair of drag queens for the number.

Joey Fatone
Joey Fatone attends the Warner Bros. Pictures world premiere of "The Mule" held at Regency Village Theatre on December 10, 2018 in Westwood, California. Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Joey Fatone surprised patrons at a Miami drag brunch over the weekend by jumping on stage to perform *NSYNC‘s “Bye Bye Bye.”

“WHAT A WEEKEND ITS BEEN ALREADY!! We had the honor of being visited by @nsyncs own @realjoeyfatone who joined us and sang one of their biggest hits with our queens for our visitors…You never know who’s going to attend our shows!,” drag bar Palace shared via Instagram on Saturday (Jan. 8) alongside a video of the boy band veteran dancing to the 2000 pop classic with a pair of drag queens. He even busted out the iconic choreography from the track’s music video for the moment.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under season 3 winner Spankie Jackzon couldn’t get enough of the post, writing, “Yassss I would be living” in the comments.

Released as the lead single off *NSYNC’s sophomore album No Strings Attached, the swaggering No. 1 kiss-off helped launch the album to a then-record-setting 2.4 million copies sold in its first week. “Bye Bye Bye” was later followed by fellow fan favorites “It’s Gonna Be Me,” “I’ll Never Stop” and “This I Promise You.”

Last fall, Fatone served as a guest judge on Season 8 of The Masked Singer and just so happened to be on set for bandmate Chris Kirkpatrick’s big unmasking as Hummingbird after he immediately guessed his identity.

One month earlier, the *NSYNC nostalgia was in full steam when Justin Timberlake wished JC Chasez a happy birthday after the latter turned 46.

Watch Fatone rock out to “Bye Bye Bye” with drag queens below.

