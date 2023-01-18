Joe Walsh’s VetsAid Gives Out $650,000 in Grants to Help Ohio Veterans

Veterans located in Ohio will be getting some aid soon, and they have Joe Walsh to thank. On Wednesday (Jan. 18), the singer-songwriter announced that the proceeds from his sold-out November 2022 VetsAid benefit concert — named after his non-profit — would be going to help those who served.

“Today I am thrilled to announce $650,000 disbursed in grants to our Ohio charity partners after VetsAid 2022,” Walsh shared via Instagram, along with photos breaking down the distribution of funds from the concert’s earnings.

According to a press release, VetsAid divided the proceeds from the concert event — which featured performances from Walsh and the James Gang, and special appearances from Dave Grohl, Nine Inch Nails, The Black Keys, The Breeders and the OSU Marching Band — to establishments chosen by Walsh and the organization’s board, with counsel from the Combined Arms Institute.

Save a Warrior, QL+ Foundation, Hire Heroes USA, Paralyzed Veterans of America’s Buckeye Chapter, Semper Fi & America’s Fund, Travis Manion Foundation and the National Veterans Memorial & Museum each received $75,000. Combined Arms received $58,000, while Canine Companions and VFW Post 9857 received $15,000 and $12,000, respectively. Stockhands Horses for Healing, Resurrecting Lives Foundation, Back the Heroes Rumble, Task Force 20, Pegasus Farm and Rickenbacker Military Families got $5,000 each.

VetsAid is scheduled to return this year, and will be taking place in San Diego.

“VetsAid is a traveling circus that we aim to share with as many military communities across the country as possible,” Walsh said in a press release. “So it is with great excitement that I can announce VetsAid 2023 is coming to ‘America’s Finest City’ this Nov. 12!”

