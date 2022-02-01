Joe Rogan Gets Support From Jewel, The Rock, Kaskade & More Music Stars Following Statement

Joe Rogan announces the fighters during a ceremonial weigh in for UFC 264 at T-Mobile Arena on July 9, 2021 in Las Vegas.

Following Joe Rogan‘s 10-minute statement uploaded to Instagram on Monday (Jan. 31), in which he promised to “balance things out” amid his Spotify controversy, a number of music stars have commented on his post in support.

“Great stuff here brother,” Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson commented. “Perfectly articulated. Look forward to coming on one day and breaking out the tequila with you.”

“You’re doing a great job. Keep it up,” Jewel echoed, and Kaskade wrote, “Nailed it!”

Kat Von D contributed two hand raised emojis and a red heart emoji to the comments section, while Masked Wolf encouraged Rogan to “keep killing it” with a muscle flex emoji.

Rogan’s Instagram post follows Neil Young‘s open letter requesting that his catalog be pulled from the streaming service, due to the spread of vaccine misinformation on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast. “They can have Rogan or Young. Not both,” Young wrote in the letter.

Young’s request was honored and Spotify removed the singer-songwriter’s catalog from the platform. Joni Mitchell and India Aria followed suit, and also removed their music from the service.

In Rogan’s video, he admitted that he’s not “trying to promote misinformation” with his podcast, and chose to bring on vaccine skeptics such as Dr. Robert Malone and Dr. Peter McCullough as guests “to hear what their opinion is.”

“I had them on and because of that, those episodes in particular were labeled as being dangerous — they had dangerous misinformation,” Rogan explained, before adding that he’ll “do my best to try to balance out these more controversial viewpoints with other people perspectives so we can maybe find a better point of view.”

He also shared that it’s important that he’ll “make sure that I’ve researched these topics — the controversial ones in particular — and have all the pertinent facts at hand before I discuss them,” adding, “I’m not trying to be controversial. I’ve never tried to do anything with this podcast other than just talk to people and have interesting conversations.”

