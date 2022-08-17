Joe Jonas Gets Real About Using Anti-Aging & Cosmetic Injectables: ‘There’s a Stigma That’s Fading’

Joe Jonas opened up about his personal approach to grooming and self-care in a new interview on Tuesday (Aug. 16).

One day after celebrating his 33rd birthday, the Jonas Brothers heartthrob detailed his appreciation for taking care of his skin, telling People, “We’re all getting older and part of that is being comfortable [in our skin].”

As such, he’s even become the new face of cosmetic injectable Xeomin as part of the brand’s “Beauty on Your Terms” marketing campaign, gladly breaking down some of the taboos around men investing in self-care and esthetics. “I don’t think it’s necessarily something that we have to shy away from,” he said. “We can be open and honest about it and be confident and not really shy away from speaking our truth.

“There were all these talks at one point, like, ‘Oh, men can’t do this, or it’s weird for guys to do that,’ and I think there’s a stigma that’s fading, and I like that,” the DNCE frontman continued. “Guys are more openly wearing makeup, and it’s great to see. It’s like, do whatever you want, you know? It’s a beautiful generation that we’re living in.”

While he’s currently reveling in being able to balance his career with his growing family — wife Sophie Turner gave birth to the couple’s second child last month — Jonas will next join his brothers for three more dates of their Las Vegas residency in November. Later that month, he’ll also make his big-screen acting debut in Korean War epic Devotion, which hits theaters Nov. 23.