Joe Jonas Shares a Taylor Swift Relationship Update, 15 Years After Their Breakup

Taylor Swift and Joe Jonas’ relationship was chronicled in several personal songs featured on Swift’s 2008 sophomore album Fearless. In the time since, the two have managed to move on — but what is the true status of their relationship now?

The Jonas Brothers singer gave curious Swifties an update on the Monday episode of Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast.

“I’m cool with Taylor,” Jonas told Shepard. “We’re cool.” He added of her very loyal fanbase: “I hope to think they like me … No one f—s with the Swifties, you know?”

Jonas and Swift dated between July and October of 2008; the pair’s relationship infamously ended when the Disney Channel alum broke up with his ex through a brief phone call — a move Swift publicly shaded during a 2008 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“When I find that person that is right for me he’ll be wonderful and when I look at that person, I’m not even gonna be able to remember the boy who broke up with me over the phone in 25 seconds when I was 18,” she told the talk-show host at the time.

Fans can now hear Swift’s perspective on the breakup in Fearless‘ “Forever & Always,” which she confirmed was about Jonas following their split, but he insists their drama from then is a relic of the past. “It’s been many, many years removed,” he told Shepard.

Listen to Jonas’ appearance on the Armchair Expert podcast in full below.