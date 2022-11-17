Joe Jonas Says He’ll ‘Get In Line’ on Ticketmaster To Buy Taylor Swift Tour Tickets For Wife Sophie Turner

It’s been nearly 15 years since Taylor Swift and Joe Jonas dated, but she’ll be in his life “Forever & Always.” That’s because the DNCE frontman’s wife, actress Sophie Turner, is a certified Swiftie, meaning he’ll likely soon be waiting in line on Ticketmaster for Eras Tour tickets with the rest of the world — at least, that’s what he told E! News at the Wednesday (Nov. 15) premiere for his Korean war drama Devotion.

When asked if he planned on securing seats at one of Swift’s 52 North American shows scheduled in 2023 for Turner, Jonas replied: “That’s a great idea, is that still an option? She would love that.”

Then, upon learning that Ticketmaster had experienced major technical difficulties during its Eras Tour presale that same day, the JoBro seemed impressed. “Wow,” he said, smiling just a little awkwardly at the mention of his superstar ex, whom he dated for a few months in 2008. “That’s to be expected. I’ll get in line now.”

“Even Mr. Perfectly Fine has to suffer in the queue,” E! captioned the video of the chat. “Taylor Swift, help Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner out.”

Any Swiftie who endured several hours in the Ticketmaster queue would agree that some extra help would have been very appreciated. So many millions of fans trafficked through the company’s website on the day of the presale, it experienced mass outages and extreme delays that left many fans unable to buy any tickets at all.

A few hours into the day, Ticketmaster even posted a statement announcing the postponement of a couple of the remaining Eras Tour presales, caused by a “historically unprecedented” demand for tickets.

Hopefully, Jonas can pull some strings to get in the door at one of the “All Too Well” singer’s highly anticipated shows. It was only a few months ago that Turner gushed over Swift’s 1989, calling the 2014 record “literally one of my favorite albums of all time.”

And when Swift dropped the previously unreleased “Mr. Perfectly Fine” — a 15-year-old song widely believed to be written about Joe — the Game of Thrones actress again shared her praise. “It’s not NOT a bop,” Turner joked about the track, to which Swift responded: “Forever bending the knee for the [queen] of the north.”

Watch Joe Jonas talk about getting tickets to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour below: