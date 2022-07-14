Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Welcome Second Child

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attend The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City.

Oh, baby! Congratulations are in order for Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas as the couple has welcomed their second child together.

“Joe and Sophie are happy to announce the arrival of their baby girl,” their reps told People. Billboard has also reached out to reps for the pair.

Turner first confirmed the news of her second pregnancy in an interview with Elle (UK) published May 4. In July 2020, The Emmy-nominated Game of Thrones actress and her Grammy-nominated husband became first-time parents with the birth of their daughter, Willa. The pair join Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas as the second Jonas Brothers couple to announce they’ve welcomed a child this year. In January, Priyanka and Nick confirmed on Instagram to confirm that their first child, a daughter, had arrived via surrogate.

