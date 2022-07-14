Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Welcome Second Child

Oh, baby! Congratulations are in order for Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas as the couple has welcomed their second child together.
“Joe and Sophie are happy to announce the arrival of their baby girl,” their reps told People. Billboard has also reached out to reps for the pair.
Turner first confirmed the news of her second pregnancy in an interview with Elle (UK) published May 4. In July 2020, The Emmy-nominated Game of Thrones actress and her Grammy-nominated husband became first-time parents with the birth of their daughter, Willa. The pair join Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas as the second Jonas Brothers couple to announce they’ve welcomed a child this year. In January, Priyanka and Nick confirmed on Instagram to confirm that their first child, a daughter, had arrived via surrogate.
Joe recently wrapped five-day residency in Las Vegas alongside his brothers Nick and Kevin. Also a member of DNCE, he is fresh off the release of the band’s latest singles “Got Me Good,” “Move,” and “Dancing Feet” (with Kygo).
The Jonas Brothers have amassed six top 10 albums on the Billboard 200, including three No. 1 titles. The beloved sibling band has also scored three top 10 singles on Billboard Hot 100 with songs such as “Burnin’ Up” (No. 5) and the No. 1-peaking “Sucker.”
On the other hand, DNCE have charted a pair of projects on the Billboard 200. Their self-titled debut studio album topped out at No. 17 and spawned the top 10 hit “Cake by the Ocean” (No. 9). As a soloist, Jonas reached No. 15 on the Billboard 200 with his debut album, and No. 9 on the Hot 100 with the Camp Rock soundtrack single “This Is Me” (with Demi Lovato).