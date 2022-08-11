Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Rave About Taylor Swift’s ‘1989’: ‘One Of My Favorite Albums Of All Time’

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attend the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 07, 2022 in Paris.

1989 is acclaimed by critics, the Recording Academy and, now, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. In a recent TikTok livestream, the couple took turns raving about Taylor Swift‘s blockbuster 2014 album, with the Game of Thrones actress going so far as to say that it’s one of her favorite records of all time.

During the live, Jonas and Turner — who just last month welcomed their second child together — were answering questions sent in by viewers via the comment section. When one asked which Taylor Swift album was the couple’s favorite, the 26-year-old Dark Phoenix star replied: “1989, hands down. The best.”

Awarded album of the year at the 2016 Grammys, 1989 spent a whopping 11 weeks atop the Billboard 200 — a record for Swift, tied only by her sophomore project Fearless — and earned the 32-year-old singer-songwriter three Billboard Hot 100 No. 1s with “Shake It Off,” “Blank Space” and “Bad Blood.” It was followed by 2017’s Reputation, to which Turner also gave a shoutout during her livestream with Jonas.

Though Turner said 1989 is definitely her favorite, she had to point out that its successor was influenced by the characters she and Maisie Williams played on Game of Thrones. “Although, Reputation was inspired by, or partly inspired by, Sansa and Arya Stark, did you know that?” she asked Jonas.

It’s true — Swift told Entertainment Weekly in 2019 that many of the tracks on her edgy sixth studio album resulted from her binge-watching the violent eight-season fantasy show. “Look What You Made Me Do” and “I Did Something Bad” in particular were inspired by the Stark sisters, the “All Too Well” singer revealed.

“That’s pretty cool,” the DNCE frontman replied. “And 1989 is a great album. Bangers. Bangers!”

“Literally, one of my favorite albums of all time,” agreed Turner.

Watch Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner rave about Taylor Swifts 1989 on Instagram Live below.