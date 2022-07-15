Joe Jonas Shares Adorable Video Celebrating His & Sophie Turner’s Love Story After Welcoming Second Baby

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, Calif.

From getting together in 2016 to welcoming their second child together this month, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have quite a few relationship milestones to celebrate. And in an adorable video posted to his Instagram, the DNCE frontman did just that.

The Friday (July 15) video opens with old clips of the pair sitting together on a restaurant date and snuggling in bed before cutting to photos from their wedding day. It ends on a sweet snapshot of the couple taking a mirror selfie with Turner’s pregnant belly on full display.

“Started from the bottom now we’re here…” Jonas captioned the video. “I want to see your [love] story.”

The video — soundtracked by DNCE’s newest song “Got Me Good” — comes one day after Jonas and Turner’s reps confirmed that the Game of Thrones star had given birth to a baby girl, the couple’s second child. They first became parents in 2020, when they welcomed their daughter Willa, also in July.

Jonas and Turner started dating in 2016, when they were spotted partying on Halloween and traveling to the Netherlands together. They became Instagram official the following January and got engaged in October 2017. They tied the knot in Las Vegas in 2019, following that year’s Billboard Music Awards, before having a second ceremony in France two months later.

“In finding myself, I was also able to find a partner,” the JoBro said of his relationship with Turner in 2019’s Chasing Happiness documentary. “The impact of falling in love has made me want to be a better man, a better person, and ultimately made me a better brother.”

See Joe Jonas’ video celebrating six years of love with Sophie Turner below: