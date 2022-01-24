Joe Jonas Hilariously Reenacts ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ Scene With Sophie Turner: Watch

Keeping up with Joe and Sophie! On Saturday (Jan. 22), Joe Jonas took to social media to reenact a scene from Keeping Up With the Kardashians with wife Sophie Turner.

In the clip, the Jonas Brothers singer takes on the role of Khloe Kardashian while Turner plays an entirely disinterested Kim Kardashian. “I’m so jet lagged from Australia,” Jonas lip-synchs, to which his wife replies, “You are? Why?” while distractedly typing away on her phone. Joe-as-Khloe’s deadpan answer? “Because I just came back from Australia.”

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Joe Jonas Sophie Turner See latest videos, charts and news

Jonas and Turner’s reenactment even got the stamp of approval from Khloe herself, who left a string on laughing-crying emojis in the comments of the singer’s post.

The viral moment originally aired during a 2015 episode of the reality series, when Khloe took a business trip Down Under to promote her children’s clothing line Kardashian Kids with her famous sisters. In the episode, she ends up confronting Kim and Kourtney Kardashian about being left to pick up all the slack in their joint business ventures while the elder sisters stayed home with their families.

This isn’t the first time Jonas has proved himself to be a fan of the Kardashians. Back in 2020, he re-created the sisters’ famous fight over Kim’s spoiled antics while buying her first Bentley (from 2008’s “Kardashian Civil War”) with some help from his brothers Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas. (Though in that epic scene, he was the one to portray a purse-swinging Kim, while Nick and Joe took on the roles of Khloe and Kourtney, respectively.)

Watch Jonas and Turner’s hilarious new Kardashians reenactment below.