Joe Jonas Is Recruiting Ambassadors for His Sangria Brand

Joe Jonas wants you! That’s right, the Jonas Brothers singer announced an open call on Thursday (March 30) to find ambassadors for his carbonated sangria brand Ohza.

“Exciting news… Starting today we are opening applications to join the #OhzaCrew!” he wrote on Instagram, before explaining in the accompanying video, “Yes, you’ll receive free Ohza which, I mean, that’s delicious, and work directly with the team and myself on content, events this summer, new merch and much, much more. So go to the link and apply right now. What are you waiting for? Join my team!”

Earlier this week, the fizzy alcohol brand also celebrated National Joe Day by giving away a guitar personally signed by the heartthrob to one lucky customer who ordered the sangria online.

Meanwhile, Jonas and his brothers are just a little over a month away from releasing their new ’70s-inspired studio set The Album, which will arrive May 12 via Republic Records. Earlier this month, the JoBros previewed several songs on the forthcoming LP — including highlights like “Montana Sky,” “Vacation Eyes” and Walls” — during the final show of their five-night Broadway residency at the Marquis Theatre in New York City.

The Album was preceded by lead single “Wings” and the sibling trio will next drop second single “Waffle House” on April 7. The following night, they’ll also serve as musical guest on the April 8 episode of Saturday Night Live hosted by former cast member Molly Shannon.

Watch Joe pitch fans on the new Ozha ambassador program and find out how to apply below.