Joe Jonas Reveals He Once Pooped His Pants Onstage: ‘You Think It Might be a Little Toot…’

"Let's just say it was a bad day to choose to wear white clothing," the star joked.

Joe Jonas
Joe Jonas attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, Calif. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Get ready to know Joe Jonas on a way deeper level than you did before. In a recent radio interview, the musician confessed to a time he pooped his pants while performing onstage, giving all the dirty details on how it happened and the crucial costume change it prompted.

“I was with a few friends yesterday, and we were just talking about: there is a point in your life where, as an adult, you can remember the last time you s— your pants,” he began on KIIS FM’s Will & Woody Thursday (July 13) when asked by the show’s host to tell a story he’d never shared before.

“Let’s just say it was a bad day to choose to wear white clothing,” he continued, revealing the poop-cident happened about four years ago. “You think it might be a little toot, it might’ve been a little something else, a little something extra. So it was like a mid-wardrobe s— change during the set.”

“It’s fresh, but I’ve been able to work through it, a lot of therapy,” he also joked. “It was a light one, it wasn’t a full, so I was able to tell the tale.”

The Jonas Brother isn’t too embarrassed by the, um, explosive performance anymore — pointing out that he’s not the only musician to have gone through something similar — but at the time, it definitely freaked him out. “The whole time, I thought this is definitely, somebody is going to be able to see this and know what is happening, but it was all in my head,” he said.

“It wasn’t as big of a deal as I thought,” the DNCE frontman continued. “But such is life. It has happened to many artists. I feel like I’ve paid my dues, and I feel like I’m a part of some secret club now.”

Listen to the interview here.

