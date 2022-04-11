Joe Jonas Turns Up the Heat (And the Speed) In New Rapid-Fire Peloton YouTube Series: Watch the Trailer

It’s time for today’s biggest stars to take a spin on Peloton.

The exercise equipment company announced Monday (April 11) a new YouTube series called On the Leaderboard With Peloton, which will bring in celebrity guests to dive into what it really takes to show up and exercise alongside Peloton instructors. Each 10-minute installment will feature an instructor interviewing a famous guest with rapid-fire questions that will accelerate over the duration of the workout, plus moments of deeper discussion about the role fitness plays in preparation for the spotlight,

Peloton dropped a special trailer teasing the launch of the first two episodes, which will feature Grammy-nominated pop star Joe Jonas and Olympic gold medalist and 100m sprint record holder Usain Bolt.

Bolt’s episode airs first, starting Wednesday, followed by Jonas’ episode with Peloton instructor Olivia Amato. Both celebrities are walking and running on the Peloton Tread for their episodes, with Jonas fielding tough questions from Amato while he hikes up the speed on his treadmill. (Sample question: Do you believe in ghosts?) “I’m so excited for viewers to join along with Joe Jonas and I while we chat, sing, workout and just overall have a blast!” Amato says.

In an exclusive statement to Billboard, Jennifer Cotter, Peloton’s chief content officer, says: “On the Leaderboard With exemplifies how Peloton instructors have become synonymous with pop culture. They live so naturally next to a decorated athlete like Usain Bolt or Joe Jonas, an international pop icon. As we continue to explore storytelling outside the traditional class, a conversation between two high-profile Peloton members was an obvious place to go.”

“When it comes to musicians, athletes and actors, we know that fitness is a critical part of how they prepare for the spotlight,” adds Gwen Bethel Riley, Peloton’s head of music. “On the Leaderboard With gives viewers a special glimpse at how fitness helps their favorite performers and Peloton instructors be their best selves, all in the context of an authentic and fun workout experience.”

Watch the On the Leaderboard With Peloton trailer below, and catch the first episode with Bolt on Wednesday.