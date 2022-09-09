Joe Jonas Teams Up With Khalid for ‘Devotion’ End Credit Song ‘Not Alone’: Hear a Teaser

Joe Jonas announced Friday (Sept. 9) that he and Khalid have collaborated on “Not Alone,” their new single in the upcoming feature film Devotion.

In his Instagram caption, the Jonas Brothers singer reveals the track, which was co-written by Ryan Tedder and Harv, will be used in the end credits of the Korean War epic, but the video itself gives fans a sneak peek of what they can expect from the ballad. “You’re callin’ out my name/ You are not alone/ I’ll watch over you/ Won’t let you go/ You’ve gotta know/ You’re not alone,” the two stars sing as clips from the action-packed drama flash across the screen.

Scheduled to hit theaters Nov. 23, just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday, Devotion will also serve as Jonas’ big-screen debut as fighter pilot Marty Goode alongside Jonathan Majors, Glen Powell, Christina Jackson, Thomas Sadowski, Serinda Swan and more.

While “Not Alone” continues Jonas’ string of soundtrack offerings that also includes “It’s Party Time” from 2018’s Hotel Transylvania 3 and “Go It Alone” from 2021’s Rumble, the New Jersey native remains plenty busy juggling projects with the JoBros and DNCE as well.

Later this month, he and his siblings will help headline the 10th annual Global Citizen festival in New York City before heading to Las Vegas in November for another round of dates of their residency at Park MGM. Meanwhile, DNCE recently dropped the singles “Got Me Good,” “Move” and “Dancing Feet” with Kygo and covered Hilary Duff‘s millennial classic “Come Clean” on TikTok.

Watch the teaser for Jonas and Khalid’s “Not Alone” below.