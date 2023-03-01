Joe Jonas Pokes Fun at Harry Styles’ Viral ‘Favorite Thing About the Movie Is It Feels Like a Movie’ Meme

Joe Jonas just dropped a bombshell detail about the Jonas Brothers‘ next album: it’s an album. At least, it definitely feels like one. In a recent TikTok, the 33-year-old musician hilariously promoted his band’s upcoming project by referencing a viral clip of Harry Styles saying his favorite part of Olivia Wilde’s 2022 film Don’t Worry Darling was that it felt, yes, like a movie.

Related Kodak Black Ordered Into Rehab By Florida Judge

In his TikTok, Jonas lip-syncs to Styles’ voice, poshly putting on a pair of sunglasses. “My favorite thing about the movie is, like, it feels like a movie,” he says.

In his caption, the DNCE frontman replaced the word “movie” with “album,” a play on how his May-slated record with brothers Nick and Kevin is simply titled The Album: “My favorite thing about THE ALBUM is it feels like an album.”

The “As It Was” singer’s slightly redundant but well intentioned quote — taken from a Venice International Film Festival press conference for Don’t Worry Darling, in which he starred opposite Florence Pugh — blew up online after an instantly meme-able clip started circulating on Twitter in September 2022. “It feels like a real, like, you know, ‘go to the theater’ film movie,” Styles had followed it up during the Q&A event, as costar Chris Pine stared blankly ahead.

The quote is a prime example of a point made by Pine in a recent interview, during which he said the Darling cast bonded over the experience of answering questions at press conferences while exhausted from jet lag. “Sometimes when you’re doing these press things, your brain gets befuddled and you start speaking gibberish,” the Star Trek actor explained, revealing the actors even had an inside joke about it.

“We had a joke: ‘It’s just words, man,’” Pine shared, noting that this is what Styles actually said to him in an entirely different viral clip from Darling‘s press run, in which the “Watermelon Sugar” artist appeared to spit in Pine’s lap.

Watch Joe Jonas put his spin on Harry Styles’ now iconic “feels like a movie” quote below.