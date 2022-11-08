×
Here’s What Joe Jonas Thinks About Frankie Jonas Trolling Him With Taylor Swift Couples Costume

The youngest Jonas and his girlfriend dressed as a circa 2008 version of Joe and ex Taylor Swift.

Joe Jonas
Joe Jonas attends the premiere of Amazon Prime Video's "Chasing Happiness" at Regency Bruin Theatre on June 03, 2019 in Los Angeles. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Much better! Joe Jonas had nothing but nice things to say about his younger brother Frankie Jonas’ rather incredible Halloween costume as a circa 2008 version of himself and ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift.

“Yes, he got some laughs,” the Jonas Brothers singer admitted to Entertainment Tonight during a press junket for his upcoming movie Devotion. “It was good, he looked good. I like it. I think that’s my shirt — I need it back.”

For the couples costume, the younger Jonas donned what was apparently his older brother’s black T-shirt emblazoned with the logo to the sibling act’s Burnin’ Up Tour, and completed the look with a matching vest and black skinny jeans. Meanwhile, Frankie’s girlfriend, Anna Olson, dressed as Swift during her self-titled era with a metallic silver dress.

The pair were actually making specific reference with their couple’s costume to the Jonas Brothers’ 2009 concert film, Jonas Brothers: The 3D Concert Experience, in which Joe and Taylor duetted on her single “Should’ve Said No.”

While the superstar couple’s relationship was short-lived — they would eventually break up after three months during an infamous (and brief) phone call, and Swift would go on to immortalize the moment in Fearless cut “Forever and Always” — they’re now on friendly terms, with Taylor even sending Joe and his wife Sophie Turner a gift to welcome their first baby, Willa.

For his part, Frankie recently wrapped up hosting the ABC reality series Claim to Fame alongside his eldest brother Kevin Jonas.

