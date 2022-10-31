Joe Jonas Dressed Up as Flo From Progressive for Halloween

Joe Jonas saved his fans money on home and auto insurance when he dressed up as the iconic character “Flo” from the Progressive commercials on Halloween.

The 33-year-old star took to Instagram to share a photo of his costume, rocking Flo’s uniform as well as her characteristic brown hair and red lips. “Go with the Flo,” Jonas captioned the post.

While Joe’s outfit was on point for the spookiest day of the year, another one of the Jonas crew took his costume a step further. The youngest Jonas, Frankie, cooked up the perfect sibling troll when he and girlfriend Anna Olson dressed up as Joe and his ex, Taylor Swift. Swift and Joe briefly dated from summer to fall 2008 before breaking up in what Taylor described as a 27-second phone call.

Frankie posted a pic of the pair recreating a scene from the former couple performing the Swift song “Should Have Said No” from the 2008 concert movie Jonas Brothers: The 3D Concert Experience. They even showed off their version of the infamous Jonas Brothers’ “purity rings” with a pair of hands with intricate bling and the message, “Matching Purity rings XOXO.”

Frankie and Anna continued the fun on TikTok, where they posted another video spiked with video game battle noises and the message, “Fighting off the horny celibate teens as joe and taylor from the 3d movie.”

Celebrities showed off their best costumes during the creepiest, crawliest time of the year over the weekend, and we’ve rounded up the best Halloween costumes of 2022. Check out our list here.