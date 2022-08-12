×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

Joe Jonas Reflects on ‘Dream Come True’ of Juggling Family With Music Career

"I wake up every day just thrilled," he said.

Joe Jonas
Joe Jonas attends the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 7, 2022 in Paris. Pascal Le Segretain/GI For Louis Vuitton

Joe Jonas got serious in a new interview over how he balances the pressures of stardom with his growing responsibilities as a family man.

“It’s an adjustment period,” he told People in an interview published Friday (Aug. 12). “Just something that I’m learning as I go, I think I can now work a little bit harder to take time off. I’m still trying to figure it out. Some weeks are a little bit more challenging than others, but it makes it a lot easier when you enjoy your gig … I wake up every day just thrilled to be able to go make music or act and create different projects and have a beautiful family, so it feels like a dream come true.”

Jonas and wife Sophie Turner are parents to 2-year-old Willa, and announced in July that their second child, a daughter, had arrived.

Related

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Rave About Taylor Swift's '1989': 'One Of My Favorite Albums Of All Time'

Explore

See latest videos, charts and news

DNCE

Joe Jonas

Jonas Brothers

See latest videos, charts and news

One of the musician’s adjustments was toying with the way the crooner focused on his music career with the Jonas Brothers as well as with his reawakened side project DNCE.

“I think for a while I felt like one couldn’t live without the other, and so we had to focus either on DNCE solely for a year and then [Jonas] Brothers for a year,” the singer added. “[But then] Kevin, Nick and I just looked at each other like, ‘Look, let’s just all do our own thing when we want to. We’ll be that much more inspired and excited to come back and work on the Brothers projects if it doesn’t feel like we have to stop everything,’ so it made things a lot easier and more fun, and we’re going to keep releasing DNCE music.”

Jonas and his DNCE bandmates dropped their latest singles “Move” and “Got Me Good” in recent months as follow-ups to February’s disco-tinged “Dancing Feet.”

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad