Joe Jonas Reflects on ‘Dream Come True’ of Juggling Family With Music Career

Joe Jonas got serious in a new interview over how he balances the pressures of stardom with his growing responsibilities as a family man.

“It’s an adjustment period,” he told People in an interview published Friday (Aug. 12). “Just something that I’m learning as I go, I think I can now work a little bit harder to take time off. I’m still trying to figure it out. Some weeks are a little bit more challenging than others, but it makes it a lot easier when you enjoy your gig … I wake up every day just thrilled to be able to go make music or act and create different projects and have a beautiful family, so it feels like a dream come true.”

Jonas and wife Sophie Turner are parents to 2-year-old Willa, and announced in July that their second child, a daughter, had arrived.

One of the musician’s adjustments was toying with the way the crooner focused on his music career with the Jonas Brothers as well as with his reawakened side project DNCE.

“I think for a while I felt like one couldn’t live without the other, and so we had to focus either on DNCE solely for a year and then [Jonas] Brothers for a year,” the singer added. “[But then] Kevin, Nick and I just looked at each other like, ‘Look, let’s just all do our own thing when we want to. We’ll be that much more inspired and excited to come back and work on the Brothers projects if it doesn’t feel like we have to stop everything,’ so it made things a lot easier and more fun, and we’re going to keep releasing DNCE music.”

Jonas and his DNCE bandmates dropped their latest singles “Move” and “Got Me Good” in recent months as follow-ups to February’s disco-tinged “Dancing Feet.”