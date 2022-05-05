Joe Jonas & DNCE Show Off Their ‘Move’s to Lizzo’s ‘About Damn Time’ TikTok Dance: Watch

DNCE members Joe Jonas, drummer Jack Lawless, and guitarist JinJoo Lee at the ABG Entertainment and Talent Resources Sports Present Sports Illustrated The Party x Palm Tree Crew held at VENUE on Feb. 12, 2022 in Los Angeles.

Joe Jonas‘ band is called DNCE. Their upcoming dance party-perfect single is called “Move.” The song, out Friday (May 6), will be the group’s first solo release in four years. Add all of that together and you’ll find that the absolute most fitting way to get hyped for it is obviously for the trio to show off their moves to a Lizzo song called “About Damn Time” — and that’s exactly what they did.

In a TikTok posted to his account Tuesday (May 4), Jonas and bandmates JinJoo Lee and Jack Lawless hit all the marks of the trending “About Damn Time” choreography, which has been catching on like wildfire across the app ever since Lizzo released the song in mid April. With the 32-year-old JoBro standing in the middle wearing a cobalt jumpsuit, the three pointed to invisible watches on their wrists, twirled their hands in the air, shook their booties on cue and raised red Solo cups to the lyric “I’ma need like two shots in my cup.”

“ABOUT DAMN TIME!” Jonas captioned the video, likely in reference to how long it’s been since DNCE dropped a song together.

Though DNCE hasn’t released music that’s 100% their own since 2018’s four-track EP People to People, they did just recently appear on Kygo’s “Dancing Feet.” In between those two projects, the group took time off while Jonas went back to work with his brothers Nick and Kevin in the Jonas Brothers. They’re now fully ushering in their next era, with Joe’s wife, actress Sophie Turner, joining him for a funny video in promotion of “Move” two weeks ago.

As for Lizzo, her new album comes July 15 and she’s currently enjoying the No. 1 spot on TikTok’s most popular songs with “About Damn Time.” She recently posted a compilation of TikToks of her and some of the app’s users performing the choreography, writing: “I TOLD YALL I GOT THE SONG OF THE SUMMER. IM POSTING EVERYONE THAT DOES THIS DANCE BY @jaedengomez.” So, if she holds true to that promise, DNCE’s TikTok will soon get recognition from queen Lizzo herself.

Watch DNCE take on the TikTok dance to Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” below: