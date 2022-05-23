Joe Jonas & DNCE Congratulate Harry Styles on New Album With Acoustic Cover of ‘As It Was’: Watch

DNCE members Joe Jonas, drummer Jack Lawless, and guitarist JinJoo Lee at the ABG Entertainment and Talent Resources Sports Present Sports Illustrated The Party x Palm Tree Crew held at VENUE on Feb. 12, 2022 in Los Angeles.

In this world, it’s just DNCE. Led by Joe Jonas, the dance-pop trio performed an epic acoustic cover of Harry Styles‘ Billboard Hot 100-topping single “As It Was” in a Friday (May 20) TikTok congratulating the British pop star on his newly released album, Harry’s House.

The video opens with a close-up shot of DNCE’s guitarist JinJoo Lee sitting on a couch and plucking out the instantly recognizable opening riff of “As It Was” on an acoustic guitar. It then zooms out to reveal Jonas sitting on a coffee table, wearing purple-tinted sunglasses and singing the first verse and chorus into his phone’s microphone, as drummer Jack Lawless sits behind him tapping rhythms onto his lap with sticks.

“COME ON HARRY,” Jonas captioned the video, referencing the opening words of “As It Was” spoken by Styles’ 5-year-old goddaughter Ruby. “WE WANNA SAY HAPPY ALBUM RELEASE DAY TO YOU.”

Styles himself also performed “As It Was” that day — but instead of TikTok followers, he sang the song to 20,000 fans in attendance at his “One Night Only in NY” concert in Belmont Park’s UBS Arena. The show celebrated the same-day release of his third studio album, Harry’s House, and saw the 28-year-old hitmaker performing all 12 of the other album tracks.

DNCE, on the other hand, is fresh off the May 6 release of its latest single, “Move.”

Watch Joe Jonas, JinJoo Lee and Jack Lawless of DNCE perform Harry Styles’ “As It Was” below: