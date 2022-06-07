Joe Jonas Tweaked the ‘Much Better’ Lyrics During Concert & Fans Believe It’s About Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift and Joe Jonas at the 2008 MTV Video Music Awards at Paramount Pictures Studios on Sept. 7, 2008 in Los Angeles.

Hello again, Mr. Perfectly Fine. At the first concert of the Jonas Brothers‘ five-night Las Vegas residency Friday (June 3), Joe Jonas changed a key lyric in one of the trio’s old songs, leading fans to theorize he was shouting out his ex-girlfriend, pop superstar Taylor Swift.

Performing at the Park MGM’s Dolby Live theater, the JoBros threw it all the way back to 2009 by dusting off “Much Better,” a Disney Channel era song from their fourth studio album, Lines, Vines and Trying Times. The song has long been thought to have been written about Swift, whom Jonas dated in 2008 before he broke up with her on the phone, as revealed by the “All Too Well” singer in a now-iconic appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show as well as during her 2009 Saturday Night Live monologue.

Fans believe this because the original lyrics to “Much Better” seem to reference Swift’s debut album track “Teardrops On My Guitar.” “I got a rep for breaking hearts/ Now I’m done with superstars and all the tears on her guitar,” Jonas sings in the song’s intro.

But Friday night, the DNCE frontman played it a little differently. “Now I’m cool with superstars,” he sang, earning knowing cheers from fans in the crowd.

It’s been years since their breakup, but there was a time when Jonas was public enemy No. 1, as far as the Swifties were concerned. Not only did the “Message in a Bottle” musician put him on blast on The Ellen DeGeneres Show (something she and Jonas now “laugh about,” according to Swift), she also once made fun of a toy doll made to look like his Camp Rock character in an old vlog. It was also widely speculated that her fiery post-breakup song “Better Than Revenge” was about the former Disney Channel actor.

Though both stars have since moved on, Swift did get another word in in 2021 when she released her rerecorded version of her sophomore album Fearless — to which she added a previously unreleased track called “Mr. Perfectly Fine,” which many believe is about Jonas. Even his wife, Sophie Turner, posted about the song on Instagram when it came out, hilariously writing, “It’s not NOT a bop.”

Watch video from the Jonas Brothers’ Vegas concert and see fan tweets about the “Much Better” alteration below:

