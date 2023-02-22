Joe Jonas Celebrates Sophie Turner’s Birthday With Romantic Post: ‘Here’s to More Nights Being Real With You’

Joe Jonas gave Sophie Turner a romantic shout-out on social media for her 27th birthday on Tuesday (Feb. 21).

“Here’s to more nights being real with you @sophiet…Happy birthday,” the Jonas Brothers singer wrote atop a screenshot from his wife’s BeReal for the evening, which depicted the couple enjoying a cozy, candlelit dinner at an outdoor restaurant somewhere to celebrate the Game of Thrones actress turning another year older.

Three weeks ago, Jonas also shouted out Turner during the dedication ceremony for their JoBros star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, adorably saying, “Sophie, what up, homie? You’re my partner in crime, you keep me motivated and inspired every day. I strive to be as cool as you. You got any plans after this?”

Following that milestone moment, Turner returned the love to Joe and his brothers in an Instagram post of her own, writing, “To see the hard work and love and light you boys bring to your music… it’s an honor just to watch from the sidelines. After almost 20 years of hard work you boys are so deserving of this. I’m so lucky to count you as family. I’m proud of you every day.”

Joe and his siblings are currently gearing up for the release of their fifth studio set The Album, which will be released May 5 via Republic Records. The LP’s lead single, “Wings,” arrives this Friday (Feb. 24). In an exclusive chat with Billboard News, Joe described the song as “introductory” to The Album as well as “a good entryway” to the sound of the upcoming body of work.

Check out Joe’s sweet post for Sophie’s birthday here before it expires.