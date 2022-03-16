Joe Jonas Becomes a Bridgerton In New Tanqueray Commercial: Watch

Tanqueray teamed up with Joe Jonas to launch new “Make it T-Time” campaign in partnership with Netflix’s “Bridgerton.”

Look out Lady Whistledown, there’s a new Bridgerton in town. On Wednesday (March 16), Joe Jonas transformed himself into the latest member of the aristocratic Netflix family in a charming ad for Tanqueray Gin.

“Welcome to ‘How to T-Time Like a Bridgerton.’ I’m Joseph Jonas the First,” the pop star says in the clip as he strides down a grand staircase in a Regency-era tailcoat, cravat and modern-day sneakers. “I know what you might be thinking, I’m a Jonas, not a Bridgerton. While that might be true, the internet has been kind enough to point out that I do look like one. And I feel like I’m getting the hang of it.”

From there, the “Dancing Feet” singer gets a few lessons in how to be a proper nineteenth century dandy from none other than Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey and Phoebe Robinson of 2 Dope Queens. There’s a lesson in appropriate tea-time etiquette (“Pinkies must always be up. Back straight. Now pour,” Bailey instructs as Jonas whips out his own bottle of Tanqueray) dancing and, yes, even licking the spoon.

Ultimately, the JoBro hilariously earns Bailey’s rather reticent stamp of approval as “maybe, like, a really distant, estranged…cousin.” (“I’ll take that as a compliment,” the singer quips, though he’s less inclined to let the British heartthrob into the Jonas Brothers.)

Jonas’ attempt to assimilate into the world of Bridgerton is hardly his only foray into TV as of late. Earlier this year, the DNCE frontman made multiple guest appearances as a fictional version of himself on Season 2 of HBO’s The Righteous Gemstones.

Watch Jonas’ best attempt at becoming a Bridgerton below.