Joe Jonas Joins Billy Joel for ‘Uptown Girl’ During London Concert: ‘Life Made’

Joe Jonas has made one of the items on his bucket list come true. On Friday (July 7), the Jonas Brothers singer had the chance of a lifetime to perform on stage with Billy Joel at London’s BST Hyde Park, and took fans behind the journey on social media in a video posted to his Instagram.

Related Billy Joel to End Madison Square Garden Residency in 2024 After 150 Shows

“I just finished soundcheck. I’m doing something really exciting today. Bucket list. Major bucket list. Quite nervous, but the person I sang with is incredible and made me feel very comfortable,” the 33-year-old said in a video leading up to the performance. “The sun is officially down or just about to be down. I’m walking to stage. My friend is on his last song. Can you hear it? And I’m about to go join him up there. Wish me luck!”

The video then cut to Jonas being introduced and brought onstage for Joel’s 1983 hit “Uptown Girl.” Joel and Jonas joined forces for the single’s infectious ending chorus. “You know I’m in love/ With an uptown girl/ My uptown girl/ You know I’m in love/ With an uptown girl,” the pair finished. After concluding the track, Jonas and Joel embraced for a quick hug before the Disney Channel alum left the stage.

“This still feels unreal,” Jonas captioned the video. “Thank you to my friend @billyjoel for having me on stage to sing ‘Uptown Girl’ with you tonight in Hyde Park. You’ve been a big inspiration to me and this was a bucket list moment. Life made.”

Check out clips of Jonas performing “Uptown Girl” with Billy Joel below.