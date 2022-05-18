Here’s What Joe Alwyn Has to Say About Taylor Swift’s Honorary NYU Degree

Taylor Swift made one of her long-time career goals come true on Wednesday (May 18) when she was presented with an honorary doctorate degree during NYU’s spring 2022 graduation ceremony, and understandably, boyfriend Joe Alwyn is incredibly proud of her for the achievement.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Joe Alwyn Taylor Swift See latest videos, charts and news

Speaking with Extra on Tuesday night while on the red carpet for his new series, Sally Rooney’s Conversations With Friends, the actor said that Swift earning her doctorate is “an incredible honor, it’s absolutely amazing.”

Swift was recognized by New York University with a Doctorate of Fine Arts, which honors her achievements within the music industry — which Alwyn has played a small part in contributing to. Alwyn collaborated with Swift under the name William Bowery and assisted her in creating Folklore tracks “Betty” and “Exile,” using an alias so fans could focus on the quality of the songs instead of their relationship. (The actor later helped Swift pen Evermore tracks “Champagne Problems,” “Coney Island” and “Evermore.”)

“The idea was that people would just listen to the music rather than focus on the fact that we wrote it together,” the actor told GQ earlier in May. “It was fun to do it together, and I was proud of it. It was nice getting such a positive reception.”

As for how the tracks came to be in the first place, Alwyn said, “It was really the most accidental thing to happen in lockdown. … It wasn’t like, ‘It’s three o’clock, it’s time to write a song!’ It was just messing around on a piano and singing badly and being overheard and then thinking, ‘You know, what if we tried to get to the end of it together?’”

Watch Alwyn gush about Swift getting her doctorate below.