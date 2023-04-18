Jisoo Had the Best Reaction to Taylor Swift Dancing to BLACKPINK’s ‘Pink Venom’: ‘Is This Real Life?’

Taste that pink venom! Jisoo finally offered her thoughts on Taylor Swift dancing along to BLACKPINK‘s performance of “Pink Venom” at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards in a new interview on Tuesday (April 18).

“Seeing Taylor Swift, someone I listened to a lot growing up, dancing along to our music… I was like, ‘Is this real life?'” the K-pop idol told Teen Vogue while promoting her new solo release ME. “That kind of feeling. For us it was inspiring and a great experience.”

The performance of the lead single from 2022’s Born Pink was the girl group’s grand debut at a U.S. awards show. Jisoo’s bandmate Lisa also took home the best K-pop award for her solo single “Lalisa” during the ceremony, beating out the likes of BTS, Itzy, SEVENTEEN, Stray Kids and TWICE. (“We were so proud,” Jisoo says of Lisa’s win.)

Meanwhile, Swift has continued to show love for “Pink Venom” by including the bombastic, swaggering single on the pre-show playlist ahead of each sold-out stop on The Eras Tour.

During the sit-down, Jisoo also revealed she hasn’t quite “fully accepted” some elements of her global stardom. “Even now, I don’t get recognized that much,” she said in her native Korean. “When I walk around, people aren’t like, ‘Are you BLACKPINK’s Jisoo?’ That rarely happens.”

Last weekend, Jisoo, Rosé, Lisa and Jennie headlined day 2 of Coachella, making history as the first South Korean artists to serve as topliners at the Indio, Calif., festival just four years after they first performed at its 2019 edition.

Check out Jisoo dishing on Taylor Swift and more to Teen Vogue here.